Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Police chase deer that crashed through elementary school classroom

Police corralled a deer that broke into an elementary school over the Thanksgiving weekend. (TOMS RIVER PD)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 1:14 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOMS RIVER, N.J. (CNN) – Police in New Jersey corralled a deer that was running wild inside an elementary school in Toms River over the Thanksgiving weekend.

The chaos was all caught on police body camera video.

A man walking his dog saw the deer crash through the school’s glass window and called police Saturday night.

Police chased the deer through a hallway before it opened up a classroom door.

Police shouted, “No, no!”, as the deer nuzzled its way into the classroom and on top of bookshelves.

Officers were able to corral it to an exit door and back outside within minutes.

Students and teachers were floored when they returned Monday and found that a deer had been running around in their school.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Margaret Mclaughlin
Columbia County crossing guard accused of ‘skip scanning’ at Walmart
wrdw
Former Aiken County deputy charged after reportedly firing gun
Daniel Wilder
Richmond County man found after being missing for nearly 20 days
Gary Flakes
I-TEAM UPDATE: ‘No evidence’ Waynesboro cops violated policy in arrest of ‘prominent businessman’
Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, Ga. WRDW
14 arrested after ‘true bill’ decision in Jefferson County

Latest News

Police corralled a deer that broke into an elementary school over the Thanksgiving weekend.
Caught on camera: Deer breaks into school
FILE - Migrants walk past large buoys being used as a floating border barrier on the Rio...
Court orders Texas to move floating buoy barrier that drew backlash from Mexico
Police lights
Dead longhorn found on Oklahoma State fraternity lawn the day before championship game with Texas
Edmund Burke Academy wins first ever football state championship title