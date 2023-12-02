‘The need is all over’: Umoja Village celebrates opening of new building

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Umoja Village in Aiken celebrated the opening of their new space designated to helping the community on Friday.

Their new building is named after Richard Johnson Jr., who is a civil rights activist and war veteran.

He is also an Umoja Village board member and was surprised by the dedication of the building to him.

Their mission is the connect people with resources while also uniting African American clubs, organizations, businesses, and churches.

“That’s why I get up every day. If I can do something to help somebody, then I’m pleased with that,” said Johnson.

Helping others is exactly what Umoja Village tries to do every day.

Donald Wesby, Umoja Village Co-Founder, said: “If you just look around, you see the joblessness and people who are homeless, and the numbers are staggering. And so we want to teach them by being able to teach them how to get a job, get the education.”

To Donald and his wife, Donna, it’s a real need.

“I’m just doing what God expects of us. I can’t feel very good seeing my neighborhood suffering. So what are we doing is just a lifted community, lifted neighborhood. And you know, that’s good for everybody,” he said.

It’s a mission to help meet spiritual, financial, educational, housing needs, healthcare needs, and more.

“The need is definitely here. The need is all over, all over the state, all over the city, all over the country,” said Donald.

One step at a time, they are doing what they can to make a difference, hoping that others follow suit.

Donna said: “We’re not about, you know, receiving money and just putting band-aids on problems. We’re about ending cycles and changing the mindsets. Do not be conformed to this world, but be transformed by the renewing of your mind. And by providing that support to some people who may not have had the tools, then here’s the accountability piece. We’re gonna do our part, but you got to do yours. And as long as you’re doing that, then everybody wins.”

The new building they moved into gives them more space to meet those needs.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.