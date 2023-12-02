Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Murdaugh associate Cory Fleming formally disbarred in S.C.

Ex-lawyer Cory Fleming has been officially disbarred by the South Carolina Supreme Court.
By Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 12:29 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The former attorney and associate of convicted killer Alex Murdaugh who pleaded guilty to various state charges has been officially disbarred by the South Carolina Supreme Court.

Former South Carolina attorney Cory Fleming pleaded guilty in August to 23 charges ranging from breach of trust with fraudulent intent, money laundering, computer crimes, and criminal conspiracy.

Fleming was sentenced to 13 years, 10 months in prison on Sept. 14 based on multiple individual indictments that carried possible penalties of between five and 20 years, according to the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.

The charges stem from accusations that he conspired with disbarred Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh to take money from a wrongful death settlement from the estate of Gloria Satterfield. Satterfield was Murdaugh’s longtime housekeeper who died after what was described as a “trip-and-fall” accident at Murdaugh’s home in February of 2018.

“In this case, the public record leads to only one conclusion—that Respondent’s egregious ethical misconduct subjects him to the most significant sanction available—disbarment,” the court order states.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Margaret Mclaughlin
Columbia County crossing guard accused of ‘skip scanning’ at Walmart
wrdw
Former Aiken County deputy charged after reportedly firing gun
Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, Ga. WRDW
14 arrested in probe of shootings, other crimes in Jefferson County
Daniel Wilder
Richmond County man found after being missing for nearly 20 days
Gary Flakes
I-TEAM UPDATE: ‘No evidence’ Waynesboro cops violated policy in arrest of ‘prominent businessman’

Latest News

SEC fanfare event
No. 1 Georgia goes for 30th straight win in SEC title game
Police said shortly before 12:45 p.m., they responded to 1100 Spring Street NW.
Person sets themself afire in Atlanta ‘extreme act’ of protest
South Carolina State University
1 person injured in shooting at South Carolina State University
U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack hosts panel at South Carolina State University.
U.S. ag secretary visits Orangeburg, hosts panel with farmers