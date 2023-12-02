‘Huge milestone’: Switchblade, a flying sports car, successfully completes first test flight

MOSES LAKE, Wash. (Gray News) - A flying car called the Switchblade completed its first test flight last month.

The Samson Sky team said the flight took off from the Grant County Airport in Washington state.

Veteran test pilot Robert Moehle conducted the successful flight.

According to the team, the Switchblade smoothly lifted off and flew to an altitude of 500 feet. Flying high above the expansive airport and surrounding foothills, the Switchblade remained airborne for nearly six minutes, then lightly touched down, completing its maiden flight.

“The Switchblade handled great,” Moehle said. “I’m excited to be the first to fly it away from the ground.”

Moehle has flown 2,400 hours in 56 aircraft types, including commercial and experimental aircraft. The team said his input has helped them with the Switchblade flying prototype.

“After 14 years of design and rigorous testing, our first flight is a huge milestone,” said Sam Bousfield, Samson Sky CEO and Switchblade designer.

The Samson team will reportedly use flight test data to finalize production engineering and build several production prototypes.

“This puts us on the path towards producing thousands of Switchblades to meet the large and enthusiastic demand we’re receiving,” Bousfield said.

The company said it has already seen demand for the Switchblade, receiving over 2,300 reservations.

“Today is the culmination of many years of hard work and persistence to make the vision of a flying sports car a reality,” Bousfield said.

The Switchblade has a maximum driving speed of around 125 mph with an estimated max flight speed of 190 mph.

According to reports, the vehicle has a unique hybrid electric system. It also uses unleaded gasoline, allowing potential owners to fuel up at any gas station.

Company representatives said the vehicle can be parked safely in a home garage.

Owners will be able to drive their street-legal Switchblade to a nearby airport. Once there, they transform the vehicle to flying mode in under three minutes and fly their registered aircraft to their destination up to 500 miles before refueling, cruising at 160 mph.

The Switchblade seats two, with room to store smaller travel bags. Its wings and tail fold in, protecting them while in driving mode. The engine powers the wheels on the ground and the propeller in the air.

The vehicle has an estimated selling price starting at $170,000.

A release date has not yet been shared, but the Samson Sky team said it is at least two years away from mass production.

“Someone asked me how it felt to see the Switchblade fly. I thought about it, and realized this is what it feels like when your dreams come true,” Bousfield said.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.