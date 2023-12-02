Edmund Burke Academy seeks first ever football state championship title

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s ring season for the Edmund Burke Academy Spartans.

“The schools never won a football state championship,” said Andy Woodard, EBA’s head football coach.

This year’s Spartan football team wants to make school history.

“We talked about keeping the main thing, the main thing this week,” said Woodard.

Braydon Tindell, a senior on the team, said: “Our main things all year are making it to Mercer, competing and winning it.”

The team is already winning when it comes to school.

“You walk outside and you get chill bumps. Everybody’s E-B-A! E-B-A!” said Tindell.

Connor Syns, a senior on the team, said: “That’s why we do what we do. It’s fun. That’s what makes it fun to put on a jersey every night. There’s nothing more than being a Spartan.”

The Spartan spirit is practically contagious.

“I’ve been here my whole life. I mean that’s all I know is Spartan Pride,” said Syns.

The Spartan Pride is what makes this game of a lifetime even more special.

Tindell said: “We’ve talked about it all year ever since I was a freshman.”

Behind the boys wearing the red and white are their biggest fans.

Tindell’s mom, Kim, said: “You just think of all the emotions as a mother period. We said that this group of boys when they were freshmen, they were going to make it to state because they had something, so much unity together as a family and a team.”

