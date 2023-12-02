Submit Photos/Videos
Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Emily Acton

Warm with rain this weekend. Dry and on the cold side for the week ahead.
By Emily Acton
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 4:15 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Low pressure and a frontal system located over Mississippi and the Gulf coast Saturday morning will move east and spread northward into the CSRA bringing scattered to widespread rain to our area beginning late Saturday morning lasting through early Sunday.

Saturday evening will be on the wet side, but the rain will taper off some overnight. Temperatures will actually rise a bit overnight ahead of the cold front that will pass through Sunday. Saturday evening temperatures will be in the lower 60s rising into the middle 60s by Sunday morning. Winds tonight will be from the south at 3 to 7 mph.

A few showers can be expected early in the day Sunday along a cold front as it passes through the region. Mainly dry weather returns for the afternoon, although skies will remain on the cloudy side. Sunday will be the warmest day of the week ahead with highs in the lower to middle 70s. Winds will be from the west at 8 to 12 mph.

A second cold front passes through Tuesday delivering a shot of cold air for Tuesday through Friday. Expect highs to be in the middle to upper 50s Tuesday through Thursday with morning lows in the 30s Tuesday through Friday.

Dry weather and a warming trend can be expected for next weekend.

12/02/2023 Saturday AM Weather Update

