Barnwell Sheriff’s Office on the search for missing New Yorker

Barnwell Sheriff's Office searching for missing New Yorker
Barnwell Sheriff's Office searching for missing New Yorker
By Craig Allison
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 4:51 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
BARNWELL COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Barnwell Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing New York woman who could be in South Carolina.

On Saturday, December 2, the Barnwell Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page put out a missing person’s post for 56-year-old Regina Arroyo.

The post says she was last seen on November 28 and may be in New York, Virginia, or South Carolina areas.

Arroyo is reported to be from New York, 5′5″ tall, and 180 pounds.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to contact the Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 541-1052.

