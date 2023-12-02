Submit Photos/Videos
Barnwell County deputies, others investigate missing woman’s death

Regina Arroyo
Regina Arroyo(Contributed)
By Craig Allison
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 4:51 PM EST
BARNWELL, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A missing woman who’d been sought in Barnwell County has been discovered dead, according to authorities.

On Saturday, the Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office put out a missing-person alert for 56-year-old Regina Arroyo, of New York.

She’d last been seen Nov. 28 and was thought to be in the New York, Virginia or South Carolina areas.

Over the course of the week, her family posted online that she’s been found dead.

Then on Friday, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division confirmed it she’d been found dead Monday in Lexington County.

The agency is investigating the death along with the Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office and Lexington County Sheriff’s Office, authorities said.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to email SLED at tips@sled.sc.gov.

