2 admit burning down Wendy’s where Rayshard Brooks was killed

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two people accused of burning down the Wendy’s where Rayshard Brooks was killed in 2020 have pleaded guilty, according to documents.

Rayshard Brooks died after being shot by an Atlanta police officer outside a Wendy’s on University Avenue on June 12, 2020.

The death sparked widespread protests and the next night, prosecutors allege Chisom Kingston, Natalie Hanna White and John Wesley Wade burned down the Wendy’s.

All three were charged with conspiracy to commit arson in the first degree and two counts of first-degree arson. Kingston and White both pleaded guilty to the charges, according to records.

