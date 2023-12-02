Submit Photos/Videos
2 admit burning down Wendy’s where Rayshard Brooks was killed

A person holds a sign as a Wendy's restaurant burns Saturday, June 13, 2020, in Atlanta after...
A person holds a sign as a Wendy's restaurant burns Saturday, June 13, 2020, in Atlanta after demonstrators set it on fire. Demonstrators were protesting the death of Rayshard Brooks, a black man who was shot and killed by Atlanta police Friday evening following a struggle in the Wendy's drive-thru line. (Ben GrayAtlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)(WDTV)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 12:10 PM EST
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two people accused of burning down the Wendy’s where Rayshard Brooks was killed in 2020 have pleaded guilty, according to documents.

Rayshard Brooks died after being shot by an Atlanta police officer outside a Wendy’s on University Avenue on June 12, 2020.

The death sparked widespread protests and the next night, prosecutors allege Chisom Kingston, Natalie Hanna White and John Wesley Wade burned down the Wendy’s.

All three were charged with conspiracy to commit arson in the first degree and two counts of first-degree arson. Kingston and White both pleaded guilty to the charges, according to records.

