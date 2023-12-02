Submit Photos/Videos
14 arrested after ‘true bill’ decision in Jefferson County

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, Ga. WRDW
Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, Ga. WRDW(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:55 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Jefferson County Grand Jury returned a “true bill” decision to indict 20 individuals on various charges on Thursday, according to officials.

The charges include multiple counts of aggravated assault, various gun-related charges, the Georgia State Gang Act, as well as Georgia Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act.

According to authorities, the Wrens Police Department along with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office have begun investigating since July 6, after a series of shootings took place within the city limits of Wrens. Some of these crimes date back as far as August 2022, according to the Wrens Police Department.

On Friday, the city of Wrens Police Department, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Department of Community Supervision, and the Grovetown Police Department conducted an operation in an effort to arrest individuals involved.

At this time, 14 have been apprehended, according to officials.

Officials say more arrests are expected to follow as the investigation continues.

