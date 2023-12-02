1 person injured in shooting at South Carolina State University

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - The president of South Carolina State University has released a statement of caution to students following a Friday night shooting in one of the campus residential buildings.

The university said the incident was reported at 7:24 p.m.

The shooting is described as occurring between two nonstudent guests of a student residing within the facility. One person received an injury that was not life-threatening.

Campus police reportedly responded immediately and secured the area. It was determined the shooter had fled the campus.

The South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division is assisting with the ongoing investigation.

In response to this and other guest-related incidents on campus during the fall semester, President Alexander Conyers released a statement advising caution about who they invite to campus:

“Our priority at South Carolina State University is to ensure the safety and well-being of our students and employees. I cannot emphasize enough that the misguided actions of one person can put others unnecessarily at risk. One bad decision can disrupt the safety and security of everyone who lives, studies and works at SC State.

Students always must be vigilant about safety – both in their own behavior and those with whom they associate. Campus visitation is a privilege that must be exercised with the welfare of everyone in mind. You should never bring or invite untrustworthy individuals onto the campus with particular attention to avoiding illegal activity.

As a reminder, no weapons are allowed on campus, and violations result in both criminal charges and campus judicial proceedings that can lead to suspension or expulsion. The same applies to illegal drug trafficking.

South Carolina State University will continue to hold students accountable for any policy violations and illegal activity conducted by them or their guests.

Our Campus Police Department works hard to maintain security on the SC State campus, but they require the assistance of students and employees. We ask you to join us in maintaining a safe environment by always remaining alert and aware of your surroundings. I remind you that the best defense against trouble is that if you see something, say something.

The university is in the process of implementing its $1 million safety project to upgrade lighting and security technology, placing emphasis on residence halls and classroom buildings. Officials say this has included the installation of 700 cameras and 27 emergency call boxes on campus, as well as the employment of additional Campus Police officers, increased patrols and the establishment of a joint community policing station.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.