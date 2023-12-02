Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

1 killed, 4 injured in shooting near a homeless camp in Las Vegas

Police said the shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. The suspect fled in an unknown direction and is outstanding, a police spokesperson confirmed to FOX5.
By Cody Lee, Mike Allen, Dorothy Sedovic and FOX5 Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 12:57 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - One person was killed after a shooting near a homeless camp Friday in Las Vegas.

Five people were shot during the incident. During a Las Vegas Metro Police press briefing Friday evening, Lt. Jason Johansson confirmed one victim died at the hospital. Another victim remains in critical condition and the three others are reported to be in stable condition.

According to police, the shooting happened near a homeless encampment by Interstate 95 at about 5:34 p.m.

As of Friday night, police are still searching for the suspect, who was described as a Black man in a hoodie. Police reported the man ran from the scene and then drove off in a black sedan.

Police are also working to determine what led to the shooting and whether it was an isolated incident.

A few people living in a homeless camp across the street where the shooting took place spoke with KVVU and said they knew the five people shot. One person said she heard about 12 gunshots but another said he heard fewer.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Margaret Mclaughlin
Columbia County crossing guard accused of ‘skip scanning’ at Walmart
wrdw
Former Aiken County deputy charged after reportedly firing gun
Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, Ga. WRDW
14 arrested in probe of shootings, other crimes in Jefferson County
Daniel Wilder
Richmond County man found after being missing for nearly 20 days
Gary Flakes
I-TEAM UPDATE: ‘No evidence’ Waynesboro cops violated policy in arrest of ‘prominent businessman’

Latest News

Gibson, a 4-year-old Labrador retriever mix, was adopted last month after spending nearly 300...
Animal shelter’s longest resident adopted after waiting nearly 300 days to find forever home
SEC fanfare event
No. 1 Georgia goes for 30th straight win in SEC title game
Police said shortly before 12:45 p.m., they responded to 1100 Spring Street NW.
Person sets themself afire in Atlanta ‘extreme act’ of protest
South Carolina State University
1 person injured in shooting at South Carolina State University