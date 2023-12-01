Write letters to Santa, take light tour with these Columbia County events

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County is offering to help you and your family get into the holiday spirit.

If your little ones haven’t had a chance to tell Santa what they want for Christmas, Columbia County is giving them an opportunity.

Columbia County’s Public Library has a special mailbox that’s sending letters straight to the big man himself.

It’s completely free, and there’s also art and crafts for making their own ornaments.

Santa and his elves will write back within a few days and will mail their response back to the library to be picked up.

Also in Columbia County...

If you’re looking for a way to spend your evening, look no further than Columbia County and its holiday lights tour.

There is an interactive map of more than 40 homes across the county with holiday displays, which means you can buckle up, pack some hot cocoa, and appreciate the hard work that goes into these displays.

You can even customize routes on the map to see all the houses on your list.

For the full tour, visit the Columbia County tour list.

