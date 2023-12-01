Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

What the Tech: Great gift ideas for travelers

wrdw
wrdw(WRDW)
By Jamey Tucker
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 4:16 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you have someone on your gift list this year who seems to always be packing for a trip, many tech gadgets and devices make traveling much easier and enjoyable.

Who wouldn’t want airplane cabins quieter? Who wouldn’t want to make it easier to get through airport security? And who wouldn’t want their devices to always be fully charged?

Here are a few tech gadget gift ideas for the frequent traveler on your list.

We’re surprised how few people take along a portable charger and cables. Instead, they’re looking for a free public charging station and sitting nearby while their device charges.

MORE | What the Tech: Christmas gadget gifts to give to mom

A pocket-sized portable battery can charge multiple devices several times before needing a charge itself. Rather than needing multiple cables for their devices, a three-in-one charging cable cuts down on what they have to take along.

Several brands offer one wire with three connections. These generally have a standard USB for older devices, a lightning cable for iPhones, and a USB-C for tablets and newer devices.

A wireless charger eliminates the need for cables. Now that most phones have wireless charging you can simply place the phone down on a wireless charging brick.

The Anker portable charger connects to an iPhone or other device and stays connected thanks to a magnet. These are also slim enough to keep in a jacket pocket.

MORE | What the Tech: How to protect your packages this holiday season

Noise-canceling headphones are more comfortable than earbuds for an extended period and silence everything except what you’re listening to on a phone or tablet. They’re great for movies and music. Sony and Bose make the best noise-canceling headphones on the market and do not require a cable. Soundcore headphones are a less expensive option and do a great job.

Lost luggage or messenger bags will affect several hours or days. Many people are putting Apple AirTags in their luggage to track the bags. No matter where it goes, they’ll see where the bag is when they open the Apple FindMy app. We’ve heard multiple stories of people locating their luggage when it didn’t appear at baggage claim. Apple AirTags are generally $20-$30 each or a pack for about $100. They’ve been on sale since Black Friday.

And we have yet to travel anywhere without a tech vest or jacket from ScotteVest. With as many as 42 pockets, they can hold every phone, tablet, passport, ID, wallet, and sunglasses they could need on a trip and can replace a carry-on bag. There are vests, jackets, and hoodies with up to 18 pockets. Women travelers in particular love these.

We’ve also noticed that in some airports you can remove the vest at the security checkpoint and put it on the conveyor belt without needing to take anything out of the pockets. This isn’t true in every airport.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Margaret Mclaughlin
Columbia County crossing guard accused of ‘skip scanning’ at Walmart
Brian Manecke
GBI finishes probe on sheriff’s investigator who killed himself
Daniel Wilder
Richmond County man found after being missing for nearly 20 days
Gary Flakes
I-TEAM UPDATE: ‘No evidence’ Waynesboro cops violated policy in arrest of ‘prominent businessman’
Sad dog
Mysterious dog illness is in CSRA: Should pet owners be worried?

Latest News

Live at the SEC Fanfare with Laura Warren and Nick Proto
Dog and cat build sweet bond
Pitty and kitty: Special friends with a special story
Christopher Williams
Aiken County deputy fired, charged after reportedly firing gun
Family Counseling Center of the CSRA
Center fights to provide mental health resources to those who needs it