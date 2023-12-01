Pitty and kitty: Special friends with a special story

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Recently, a dog and cat were found together in a parking lot on Gordon Highway, and now they have a sweet friendship.

This cat and dog are practically glued together.

“I mean it’s just, it’s absolutely amazing, and they love each other so much,” said Crystal Eskola, deputy director of Augusta Animal Services.

Eskola says they never see dogs and cats at the shelter having this kind of friendship.

“In your personal home, it might happen, but in a parking lot on Gordon Highway, very rare,” she said.

Before the shelter, the side of Gordon Highway was their home. Both were strays, living next to the six-lane highway.

Someone driving by noticed the cat and went to pick him up.

“When they stopped, the cat went behind the fence, and found the cat rubbing up against this dog,” said Eskola.

They brought both of them to the shelter, where they were kept together.

About a week later, the shelter discovered a surprise pregnancy with the pit bull. They knew it would be best to send her to a rescue up north to have her pups.

Tamara Santos, Transport Coordinator of Dog Networking Agents, said: “It’s tough enough just getting a pit bull picked up for rescue, an adult pit bull, let alone a pregnant adult pit bull, and then adding her cat friend to the equation. I was just like, this is never going to happen.”

But, a rescue in New Jersey said yes to both of them.

“I do think that the story definitely tugged at their heartstrings,” said Santos.

This friendship survived the side of the highway and the shelter. A 700-plus mile journey’s not gonna separate them either.

Eskola said: “It’s one of those you’re so happy you can cry moments. It’s amazing.”

They left for New Jersey on Friday morning. The shelter believes the pit bull could have her pups any day.

