N. Augusta hosts tree planting ceremony in honor of Arbor Day

By Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 10:18 AM EST
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The City of North Augusta is hosting a free public tree planting ceremony in honor of Arbor Day on Friday.

City officials say the celebration will be at 130 Hammond’s Ferry Road. It’ll be in the soccer field parking lot, across from the water treatment facility.

The city will be planting an Endurance Compton Oak Tree.

The ceremony will begin around 1 p.m.

