Holiday spirit continues to spread across the CSRA

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Christmas season has arrived and there were events all over the CSRA, ranging from tree lightings to tree donations at Fort Eisenhower.

The predicted weather this weekend pushed a few Christmas events to Thursday night, but that didn’t stop a big crowd from coming out, even Santa and the Grinch. Many people gathered to shop, enjoy the lights, and get into the holiday spirit.

“Look at the crowd for Thursday night, it’s awesome,” said Nancy Bonner Clark, a vendor at Sip ‘n’ Shop in Evans.

Hundreds of people came out to enjoy the event in Columbia County.

“We’re just out here getting a little Christmas spirit, shopping small businesses just trying to see what’s out there. Get some holiday gifts, a little bit of enjoy the lights and everything else out here,” said Melissa Barns, who attended Sip ‘n’ Shop.

Over at Augusta University, they were also kicking off the holiday season.

“In the times that we’re living right now, we need some good joy. And we need to be grateful for the future. And this is our institution’s way of bringing joy to the community,” said Angel Lovett, who attended the AU Christmas tree lighting.

From Augusta to Aiken the Christmas spirit was alive.

“What we love to celebrate for the city of Aiken is the magic of Christmas, where we all gather around just as we symbolize even in the home when we gather on Christmas trees on Christmas Day we open gifts. We sing carols where our hearts are merry we’re full of joy, laughter, and cheer. And so this is what we like to exude even in a community as well,” said Jeremy Grimes, who attended the Aiken Christmas tree lighting.

As Santa makes his way through the city, he has a message for all of the kids getting ready for Christmas.

Audrey: “What’s the one secret to being on the nice list this year?”

Santa: “Listen to your parents. That’s the biggest thing is to listen to your parents. And that way you’ll get on, stay on the nice list, and not move to the naughty list.”

And people couldn’t be happier to finally celebrate the holidays.

Lovett said: “People want to get out and they want to be together and they want to experience just the joy of the season.”

