Have you seen this missing Richmond County man?

Prinston Antwawn Brown, 40.
Prinston Antwawn Brown, 40.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 12:12 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is seeking your help in locating a missing 40-year-old man.

Prinston Antwawn Brown was last seen on Nov. 22 on Windsor Spring Road at Peach Orchard Road, headed to an “unknown job”, according to the report from the sheriff’s office.

He is 6 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds, officials say.

Brown may be wearing brown or black Dickies coveralls and is known to be in the area of the 1900 block of Windsor Spring Road, the 3000 block of Brighton Street, and the Apple Valley neighborhood.

Anyone with information on Brown, contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

