Grant Me Hope | Meet Iron Man, Batman fan Eric

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Thousands of children in Georgia don’t have a family to call their own.

News 12 has begun a partnership with the nonprofit Grant Me Hope, which works to find homes for older children in the foster care system.

Today we want to introduce you to adventurous 12-year-old Eric.

Eric is extremely sensitive, personable and outgoing, and he’s very proud of his superhero and action figure collection.

He likes to play with Iron Man toys and Batman, too.

“I like movies,” he said. “I like ‘Iron Man’ movies.”

He loves to be included. Anytime he sees a group of people, he always wants to run over and tell them who he is and his favorite thing.

“I like Halloween,” he said. “I can dress up like Iron Man.”

He also likes hide and seek.

And anytime he feels like the energy is too serious, he’s always trying to interject something funny.

Eric would definitely bring a lighthearted spirit to a family.

He is always joking and playing around, and he loves to dress up as different characters from movies and like re-enact the scenes.

And he loves being outdoors and wandering and spending time with others.

To inquire about Eric, go to itsmyturnnow.dhs.ga.gov/WebForms/MeetChildren.aspx.

To learn more about Grant Me Hope, visit http://grantmehope.org/adoptable-children/georgia.