Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Grant Me Hope | Meet Iron Man, Batman fan Eric

News 12 has begun a partnership with the nonprofit Grant Me Hope, which works to find homes for older children in the foster care system.
By Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 7:27 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Thousands of children in Georgia don’t have a family to call their own.

News 12 has begun a partnership with the nonprofit Grant Me Hope, which works to find homes for older children in the foster care system.

Today we want to introduce you to adventurous 12-year-old Eric.

Eric is extremely sensitive, personable and outgoing, and he’s very proud of his superhero and action figure collection.

He likes to play with Iron Man toys and Batman, too.

“I like movies,” he said. “I like ‘Iron Man’ movies.”

He loves to be included. Anytime he sees a group of people, he always wants to run over and tell them who he is and his favorite thing.

“I like Halloween,” he said. “I can dress up like Iron Man.”

He also likes hide and seek.

And anytime he feels like the energy is too serious, he’s always trying to interject something funny.

Eric would definitely bring a lighthearted spirit to a family.

He is always joking and playing around, and he loves to dress up as different characters from movies and like re-enact the scenes.

And he loves being outdoors and wandering and spending time with others.

To inquire about Eric, go to itsmyturnnow.dhs.ga.gov/WebForms/MeetChildren.aspx.

To learn more about Grant Me Hope, visit http://grantmehope.org/adoptable-children/georgia.

Most Read

Sad dog
Mysterious dog illness is in CSRA: Should pet owners be worried?
Aiken County Sheriff's Office generic
New details on man shot dead at boat landing in Aiken County
The Olive Road bridge is shown after being struck again on Nov. 13, 2023.
Olive Road bridge: Simple solution is gaining some traction
Plans for improvements at Dyess Park in Augusta.
Augusta moves forward with major improvements at 3 parks
U.S. District Court, federal courthouse, Augusta, Ga.
Augusta man sentenced to 15 years for illegal gun possession

Latest News

News 12 has begun a partnership with the nonprofit Grant Me Hope, which works to find homes...
Grant Me Hope: Meet Eric, who needs a family
A local animal rescue is letting you tour their farm for free with a donation to Toys for Tots.
Help Toys for Tots, see animals for free at local rescue
Thursday was the night to be out across the CSRA, as multiple locations held holiday festivities.
Crowds herald the holiday season across the CSRA
There are some changes going on in downtown Augusta. Here's a look at the growth.
Downtown Augusta expansioon projects continue