‘A full belly’: Augusta Tech opens food pantry for students

By Hallie Turner
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 6:12 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Fighting food insecurities is a growing topic in the Augusta area.

Data shows a lack of food can impact college students’ ability to achieve their educational and professional goals.

The National Center on Safe Supportive Learning Environments said across the country one in three students will experience food insecurity at some point during their admission.

As a way to tackle this issue head-on, some colleges and universities have started to create on-campus food pantries. As of Wednesday, we have one here at home.

Paws Pantry is more than a food bank at Augusta Tech. It’s a place where students struggling with food insecurity don’t only pick up canned food, they also pick up a recipe for success.

MORE | Augusta Technical College launches food pantry for students

“I know what it looks like when you get a box or a bag from a food pantry. Sometimes it’s a little overwhelming to just have random ingredients and not really know what to do with them,” said Miranda Knight, a student.

As a way to keep students from feeling this way at the new pantry on campus, Knight came up with a way to combine her culinary skills and her passion to help those in need.

Kaylei Martin, the representative for the pantry, said: “She created some crafty little menu items that are cost-efficient and pantry-friendly with the items that we have so that students can make those recipes at home.”

It all started with a random can.

Knight said: “It was enchilada sauce. I found a recipe online for enchilada soup. So a lot of the things is mixed vegetables, and you can grab a whole bunch of vegetables and throw it in a pot.”

Leaders at Augusta Tech say it’s opened their eyes to the need for food on campus.

“Our first student that came in to utilize the pantry, grabbed his items and set them to the side. He began to open the bag, and me never having truthfully dealt with food insecurity, I had no idea that he was hungry at that moment and looking for food,” said Martin.

She said a survey showed more than 60 students on campus say they are in need of food, but even more students like Knight want to volunteer.

“We had about 80 to 90 students that wanted to just volunteer, so not receive any items just come in and help out where they can,” said Martin.

At the end of the day, Knight says her hope is to keep adding more recipes so no one goes home hungry.

“That is my hope and dream. I want to keep coming in here and adding more because it’s just a handful of recipes right now,” said Knight. “A full belly at the end of the day, I don’t want anyone to be hungry,” said Knight.

To find out how you can play a part and donate, click here. 

