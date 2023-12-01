Submit Photos/Videos
Find the perfect holiday gift at Aiken’s Christmas Craft Show

Aiken’s 53rd Annual Christmas Craft Show
Aiken’s 53rd Annual Christmas Craft Show(wrdw)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 4:55 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you’re still searching for holiday gifts, you might find what you need at Aiken’s 53rd Annual Christmas Craft Show.

The fun has wrapped up for Friday, but the show gets back underway on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Odell Weeks Activities Center.

Local and regional vendors are ready to help you finish off your shopping list.

“We have 120 vendors this year, and there is something for everyone. There’s woodwork, jewelry, needlecraft, edible goods, soaps, anything you can think of,” said Kathleen Hutto, recreation program coordinator.

When you eventually get hungry from all that shopping, there are food vendors at the show as well.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

