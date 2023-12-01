Downtown expansion continues to raise frustrations for local business owners

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - For months now construction projects have been all over downtown Augusta, leaving eye sores for some neighbors and causing headaches for drivers.

They are growing pains that leaders hope will help transform Augusta into a tourist destination.

On upper Broad Street, cash registers are ringing and there isn’t a free parking spot around.

“There’s so much activity that’s been going on downtown. Over the last three years, I think we’ve had a net gain of 150 businesses, which is great,” said Executive Director of the Downtown Development Authority Margaret Woodard.

But it’s a different story on lower Broad Street just a few blocks down.

“There’s always one part of Broad Street that doesn’t develop as quickly as other areas. That was lower Broad Street because you have to look and see what’s down there,” said Woodard.

The owner of Urban K9, Tonya Boswell, said it’s nothing but orange barrels, construction, and empty storefronts right now.

“It’s deterring. I’ve lost customers because they don’t want to be around the construction work down here,” said Boswell.

When Boswell opened Urban K9 less than a year ago, she didn’t think construction would be her year-round competition.

“I thought it was gonna be like, ‘Hey, we’re going to replace the trees, the little lights and we’re going to redo yours. Then we’ll start on another street.’ Not like we are going to disrupt all of 5th Street, start on 6th Street, 8th Street, you know, all the way down,” said Boswell.

While upper Broad Street has seen a lot of growth from the Hyatt House Hotel with a rooftop bar to Tiffany Bleu’s dress shop opening in a once empty storefront, the Downtown Development Authority said since the pedestrian street bridge went into place, they are steadily working to grow lower Broad Street.

Woodard said: “We’ve already seen a new restaurant under construction and we’re starting to see some buildings in the area go under construction. It’s called the halo effect.”

While they are hoping the 5th Street bridge will help expand the footprint, Boswell said the only thing she sees growing is frustration.

“They’re starting and not completing. That’s the part I think everybody’s frustrated about. Once they get done, it’s gonna be beautiful. It’s gonna be great. But you’re talking like five years before you’re done,” said Boswell.

The Downtown Development Authority does say to expect some announcements in the coming months about new businesses and restaurants signing on for the lower Broad Street area.

