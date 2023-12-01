Dog owner gets bench trial request set in Gilstrap court case

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Over a month later, a hearing determined that a bench trial had been set for the beginning of 2024 in the case of the owner of the dogs that mauled young Justin Gilstrap back in January.

During the hearing on Friday, Burt Baker represented himself and requested a bench trial, not a jury trial. Judge Jolly recommended that Baker get counsel before the court case in either February or March 2024.

On Oct. 26, Burt Baker pleaded guilty Thursday to reckless conduct.

Burt Baker, who’d been out on bond, entered the so-called blind plea – meaning prosecutors had no sentencing recommendation and Baker was at the mercy of the court – in an unannounced hearing Thursday in Columbia County. In addition to criminal charges, the victim’s family sued Baker, seeking punitive damages. The family also sued the county.

Justin, 11 years old at the time, was riding his bike on Langston Drive near his home in Columbia County when the dogs attacked him in January.

The boy lost much of his scalp, underwent several surgeries, and will be dealing with the consequences for the rest of his life. The community rallied around him with a series of fundraisers and mood-lifting gestures during his weekslong hospitalization.

In October. Baker was sentenced to 12 months of probation for the misdemeanor. Special conditions include that he has to have no dogs for 12 months, no contact with the victim or his family, pay $400 per month in restitution to the family, pay a $100 fine, perform 40 hours of community service, and remain employed.

Baker spoke to the judge, saying he has to live with this for the rest of his life and is very sorry for what happened.

The court said he had seven dogs that he handed over to animal control.

