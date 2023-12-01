Daily forecast | From First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Rain chances will be possible this evening into tonight as a warm front lifts north through the region. It doesn’t look like a washout, just a few hit and miss showers possible. Temperatures will be mild in the 50s and 60s. Winds will be out of the south generally less than 10 mph.

DIFFICULT FORECAST THIS WEEEKEND... there are two scenarios that could play out this weekend. The first being what global models are showing with widespread rain Saturday into Sunday and rain totals over and inch for most of the CSRA as a series of low pressure systems move through. The second scenario is that storms form in the gulf of mexico with these areas of low pressure and those storms rob our moisture and prevent rain from moving into the CSRA. The second scenario would lead to a wildly different forecast of mostly dry weather all weekend. If you have outdoor plans - check the radar before heading out and that will give you a good idea of which scenario is playing out. Overall the weekend looks warmer with morning lows near 60 and afternoon highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Winds will be out of the south Saturday between 5-10 mph and out of the west Sunday between 10-15 mph.

Rain chances stick around Sunday with a cold front traversing through the region. Rain chances look highest in the morning with the front and then drying out later in the day.

A cold front will push rain chances away from the CSRA late Sunday. Monday is trending dry with morning clouds and afternoon sun. High temperatures look to remain in the low 60s and upper 50s most of next week with plenty of sun. Keep it here for updates through the weekend!

Difficult forecast moving into the weekend with very little model agreement on rain totals and timing. (WRDW)

