Community Foundation for the CSRA awards 2024 Community Grants

FIRST LOOK: Inside Augusta's new HUB for Community Innovation
By Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 9:38 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Community Foundation for the CSRA will announce the recipients of the 2024 Community Grants Award event will be held on Friday.

Please join the board, staff and volunteers of the Community Foundation for the CSRA for the announcement of the recipients.

A press conference will begin at 10:30 a.m. at the HUB for Community Innovation, 631 Chafee Avenue.

To learn more about the foundation or community grants go to the website.

Here are the top local headlines from News 12 | Dec. 1
CSRA Christmas events
