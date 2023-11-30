Submit Photos/Videos
Woman wanted, accused of hitting Sparta officer with car

By Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 11:10 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPARTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 27-year-old woman is wanted by the Sparta Police Department in connection to an aggravated assault upon a public safety officer.

Dermany Alexis Allen is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair, according to the department.

Allen was involved in an altercation within the city limits of Sparta that led to an officer being hit by the car that Allen was driving, according to officials.

The department says the officer was standing in the door to remove Allen from the car when she allegedly put the car in reverse, causing the incident.

The officer is recovering after receiving minor injuries, the department says.

If anyone has information on Allen, contact the Sparta Police Department at 706-444-5777. All callers can remain anonymous.

