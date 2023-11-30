‘We keep trying’: Greenbrier flag football team to host playoffs

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The flag football season is still alive in the CSRA.

Fresh off their second area title, the Greenbrier Wolfpack is taking no days off.

Greenbrier’s flag football squad has outscored their opponents 339 to 43 this season. They have won 14 straight games since losing their first game of the season.

They’ve gained a reputation of sorts.

MaxPreps has them sitting as the fifth-best team in the nation, second in Georgia, right behind the team that handed them that initial loss.

Success has come easy to this team because their bottom line is simple.

“It’s really trust. Trusting your teammates to know that they’ll be there to have your back and do the same thing. I can see those similarities in both gears. And it’s kind of what takes us far and what brings us to where we are now. We don’t give up and keep trying. We keep trying to pull the flags. We keep trying to catch up. We just keep executing and trying to, you know, win the game,” said a player.

What leads to their success is having a lot of athletes on the team from other sports, like soccer and track runners. They’ve picked up the game pretty seamlessly.

Lakeside, Evans, and Grovetown have also qualified for the post-season.

Greenbrier will host the first and second rounds of the playoffs on Tuesday. Game one is scheduled for 5 p.m. against Miller Grove.

