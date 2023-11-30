WATCH LIVE: 2013 carjacking main focus of Young Thug trial, day 4

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Day four of Young Thug’s trial began Thursday with an admonition from the trial judge to media covering the proceedings after images of at least two jurors were included in Wednesday’s live stream.

Those images, which were then distributed across several social media platforms, caused a lengthy delay late Wednesday afternoon.

On Thursday, Fulton County Chief Superior Court Judge Ural Glanville acknowledged the incident was “unintentional and inadvertent,” but for media to be sure no juror images are captured or recorded again.

Thursday’s testimony began when prosecutors called Melissa Dees Rosser, a former dancer at the now-defunct Gold Club in Atlanta who then worked as a “house mom” for the Pink Pony, an adult entertainment club. She described a 2013 incident in which her car was stolen on her way home from her job at Pink Pony South near her Newnan, Georgia, subdivision after she was rear-ended.

She described the man who rear-ended her as a smallish, young Black man. Rosser said another person in his car got out and then stole her car, which actually belonged to her daughter. Police never showed Rosser a lineup or asked her to identify the perpetrators.

Reginald Pettis, a captain in Atlanta police department’s zone three, was next to testify. He and a partner responded to Rosser’s report. Pettis said he later pursued the vehicle as it was being driven into an apartment complex, when the officer reported being surrounded by several “aggressive” gang members.

Atlanta police detective Mark Belkap, an 18-year department veteran, was the first witness to be called in Jeffery Williams’ (aka Young Thug) trial.

Belknap was called by Fulton County prosecutors as an expert witness on gang activity. Belknap has served in the department’s gang unit since 2009 and is vice president of the Georgia Gang Investigators Association.

