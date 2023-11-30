Trees for Troops donates hundreds to service members at Fort Eisenhower

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The annual Trees for Troops event at Fort Eisenhower begins with a Christmas festival and ends with a tree-lighting ceremony on Thursday.

Army post leaders say the event will be held on Barton Field around 4 p.m. where about 300 trees will be donated to service members and their families.

Junior enlisters can pick up their trees between 4 and 5 p.m. Then all military ID holders can pick up theirs from 5 to 6 p.m.

The tree-lighting ceremony will begin at 5:30 p.m.

We know one local farm is ready to spread Christmas cheer to the troops.

This past weekend, we told you about Gay’s Christmas tree farm. They have at least 8,000 trees growing on the property.

The owner told us they planned to donate trees to the event. While giving families a chance to donate through them too.

They say those trees are expected to be delivered this morning.

To learn more go to the Trees for Troops website.

