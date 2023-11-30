Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Toyota introduces new affordable truck model with wide range of customization

Toyota engineers developed the Hilux Champ truck model with customer lifestyles and needs in...
Toyota engineers developed the Hilux Champ truck model with customer lifestyles and needs in mind.(Toyota)
By Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 12:19 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Toyota is unveiling a new affordable truck model in the United States that was recently introduced at the Japan Mobility Show 2023.

The IMV series first launched in Thailand in 2004 and is available in more than 180 countries and regions around the world, according to the automaker.

“In Thailand, the IMV series is regarded as a local favorite, integral to daily life,” the company stated in a press release.

Toyota engineers developed the Hilux Champ truck model with customer lifestyles and needs in mind.

Nearly a dozen customized models were shown at the launch in Thailand that portrayed a wide range of business styles and uses.

According to Toyota, there are short and long-wheelbase versions and three engine types ranging from a 2.0L gas engine to a 2.4L diesel engine.

Additionally, customers can personalize more than 100 accessories to fit their individual needs.

The base price of the truck model is suggested around $13,000.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sad dog
Mysterious dog illness is in CSRA: Should pet owners be worried?
Aiken County Sheriff's Office generic
New details on man shot dead at boat landing in Aiken County
The Olive Road bridge is shown after being struck again on Nov. 13, 2023.
Olive Road bridge: Simple solution is gaining some traction
U.S. District Court, federal courthouse, Augusta, Ga.
Augusta man sentenced to 15 years for illegal gun possession
Plans for improvements at Dyess Park in Augusta.
Augusta moves forward with major improvements at 3 parks

Latest News

FILE - The J. Edgar Hoover FBI Building is seen Friday, June 9, 2023, in Washington. House...
Inspector general launches probe into Biden administration’s decision to build new FBI headquarters in Maryland
FILE - In this photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, Phillip Hancock is...
Oklahoma executes man who claimed self-defense in a 2001 double killing
A close-up of some of the lights on display at Evans Towne Center Park.
Holiday fun: With rain ahead, what’s still on and what’s canceled?
Boston police are investigating after up to 138 packages were stolen from an apartment...
Thieves steal 138 packages from apartment building’s mailroom
Retired Aiken County deputy announces intent to run for sheriff