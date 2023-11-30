Submit Photos/Videos
South Carolina town continues to be rocked by earthquakes

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) said another earthquake was reported in Peak, South Carolina early Wednesday morning.
By Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 6:22 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PEAK, S.C. - The U.S. Geological Survey says a string of earthquakes continues for the community of Peak.

The town just north of Chapin in Newberry County has been hit with five earthquakes since Sunday:

  • A 2.2 magnitude quake hit Sunday, Nov. 26 at 7:21 a.m.
  • A 2.09 magnitude quake hit Sunday, Nov. 26 at 9:16 p.m.
  • A 1.86 magnitude quake hit Monday, Nov. 27 at 7 p.m.
  • A 2.0 magnitude quake hit Wednesday, Nov. 29 at 6:34 a.m.
  • A 2.0 magnitude quake hit Wednesday, Nov. 5:18 p.m.
In case you’re worried, the South Carolina Emergency Management Division has a tool to help you prepare for quakes.

The division said the new website, Earthquake.SC, is aimed as an interactive website that’s accessible on desktop computers and mobile devices.

Features include a hazard hunt, and a map displaying current and previous earthquakes. It also provides a walkthrough of safety steps of what to do during an earthquake.

