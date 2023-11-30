South Carolina town continues to be rocked by earthquakes

PEAK, S.C. - The U.S. Geological Survey says a string of earthquakes continues for the community of Peak.

The town just north of Chapin in Newberry County has been hit with five earthquakes since Sunday:

A 2.2 magnitude quake hit Sunday, Nov. 26 at 7:21 a.m.

A 2.09 magnitude quake hit Sunday, Nov. 26 at 9:16 p.m.

A 1.86 magnitude quake hit Monday, Nov. 27 at 7 p.m.

A 2.0 magnitude quake hit Wednesday, Nov. 29 at 6:34 a.m.

A 2.0 magnitude quake hit Wednesday, Nov. 5:18 p.m.

In case you’re worried, the South Carolina Emergency Management Division has a tool to help you prepare for quakes.

The division said the new website, Earthquake.SC, is aimed as an interactive website that’s accessible on desktop computers and mobile devices.

Features include a hazard hunt, and a map displaying current and previous earthquakes. It also provides a walkthrough of safety steps of what to do during an earthquake.

