Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Slot player turns $5 into $1.3 million jackpot at Las Vegas casino

A lucky gambler from Texas won $1.3 million on a slot machine in Las Vegas.
A lucky gambler from Texas won $1.3 million on a slot machine in Las Vegas.(Caesars Entertainment)
By C.C. McCandless and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 9:26 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - A visitor from Texas turned his Vegas trip into a million-dollar payday.

According to Caesars Entertainment, a guest won a jackpot for $1,390,820 on Monday after placing a $5 wager while playing a slot machine at the Paris Las Vegas hotel-casino.

Casino representatives identified the man as “John from Texas” when referring to the lucky gambler.

Earlier this month, KVVU reported another slot player turned a $5 wager into a $1.3 million jackpot while visiting a casino on the Las Vegas Strip.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aiken County Sheriff's Office generic
New details on man shot dead at boat landing in Aiken County
Augusta crime
Augusta gangs are surging, and they’ve found a surprise funding source
Sad dog
Mysterious dog illness is in CSRA: Should pet owners be worried?
The Olive Road bridge is shown after being struck again on Nov. 13, 2023.
Olive Road bridge: Simple solution is gaining some traction
Family and friends released balloons to mark Zykee Ryans' fifth birthday.
On 5th birthday, tears are shed for boy taken by a bullet

Latest News

The United States is sending 54,000 pounds of food and medicine to Gaza. The first shipment...
Israel releases more Palestinian prisoners on sixth day of Gaza truce after Hamas frees 16 hostages
In this Saturday, March 28, 2015 photo, Former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger speaks...
Henry Kissinger, secretary of state under Presidents Nixon and Ford, dies at 100
FILE -- If you shopped at a Family Dollar in select states between January 2020 and February...
Family Dollar customers can receive $25 gift cards following class action settlement
Barry Manilow performs during a television broadcast before the lighting of a Christmas tree...
Iconic Christmas tree at Rockefeller Center to be illuminated
FILE - Hall of Fame Inductees, Hall & Oates, John Oates and Daryl Hall appear in the press...
Daryl Hall accuses John Oates of ‘ultimate partnership betrayal’ in plan to sell stake in business