Saying a final farewell to boy killed in S.C. hunting tragedy

ST. MATTHEWS, S.C. (WIS) - The funeral arrangements have been announced for a 6-year-old boy who died in a hunting accident in Orangeburg County.

Visitation for Avery Davis will be held at Dukes-Harley Funeral Home at 3379 Columbia Road in Orangeburg on Friday, Dec. 1 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

His funeral is set for Saturday at 1 p.m. at Calhoun Academy located at 81 Academy Road St. in St. Matthews.

Avery was hit in the head by a stray bullet that was shot by a 17-year-old who was hunting with him on Nov. 24 and died the next morning, according to the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office.

While Avery’s death has been ruled accidental, authorities are not addressing whether criminal charges could be coming.

As the investigation continues, members of the St. Matthews community are doing what they can to keep Avery’s memory alive.

Monday night was one of the final escorts for Davis.

Avery’s mother, father, and sister escorted his body to the operating room at Prisma Health for his organs to be donated.

“We loved Avery and we’re going to miss him,” Francie Daniel said.

Daniel was Avery’s first-grade teacher who attended Avery’s honor walk Monday evening.

“Avery was just the brightest little light. He was the bubbliest little boy with the best smile, fun-loving, just all boy, loved to be with his friends, loved sports, and he was happiest in the woods,” she said.

A young outdoorsman is how people would describe him, but Avery’s reading teacher said he also had a knack for writing.

“Anything writing about ducks, bats, trains, anything hunting he just loved it,” said Billie Walling, Avery’s teacher.

Avery was killed during the hunting accident, just a day after Thanksgiving. Avery died of a gunshot wound to the side of the head, authorities said.

The tragic turn of events not only hit the community hard but Avery’s classmates as well.

“It was obviously very tough for his classmates to learn,” Daniel said. “We’re a close class, but we had a lot of help at school today. We had grief counselors and we’re just loving on each other.”

Avery’s teachers said he’ll be remembered for not just how he died, but how he lived and the legacy he’s leaving behind.

A family friend said four of Avery’s organs matched up with recipients and he will now be able to change the lives of five patients.

Faculty staff and students at Calhoun Academy dressed in camo Tuesday in Avery’s honor.

