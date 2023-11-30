Submit Photos/Videos
Richmond County man found after missing for nearly 20 days

Daniel Wilder
Daniel Wilder(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 5:01 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 75-year-old man has been found on Thursday after going missing nearly 20 days ago.

Officials say Daniel Wilder was last seen on Nov. 10, leaving the 2100 block of Cumming Road.

Wilder went missing after signing himself out of a personal care home and being picked up by a family friend, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

