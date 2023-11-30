Submit Photos/Videos
Retired Aiken County deputy announces intent to run for sheriff

Stuart J. Prettel
Stuart J. Prettel(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 11:23 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A retired deputy, police officer and South Carolina State Constable has announced his candidacy for Aiken County sheriff.

Stuart J. Prettel tells News 12 that he has served the community since 1977 and retired from the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office.

Prettell says he is “intimately aware of the problems in that agency.”

“Crime is rampant, police agencies are understaffed, and the people of the United States are afraid. The last few years have been among the most tumultuous in our nation’s history, with the riots, demonstrations, and defunding of police agencies. Where does the insanity stop? It stops at the ballot box,” Prettel said in a statement to News 12.

Prettel says he is dedicated to creating a healthy, safe and efficient work environment for the law enforcement personnel of the sheriff’s office.

He joins Lieutenant Lucas Grant of the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office and Aiken Public Safety Officer Marty Sawyer in the run for sheriff.

The Aiken County Board of Elections says the filing period for candidates opens at noon on March 16 and closes at noon on March 30.

For more information on Prettel’s campaign, click HERE.

