Project Refresh volunteers offer services to those in need today

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Local volunteers are reaching out to Augusta’s homeless by offering services and resources on Thursday.

Project Refresh will be offering services from 9 a.m. to noon.

They will be offering free showers, winter clothes, shoes, a hot breakfast and lunch, haircuts, other personal hygiene and health resources.

Plus the Augusta transit will be offering free rides to the event from four stops:

Gap Ministries

The Broad Street Transfer Station

Salvation Army Center for Hope

The Master’s Table soup kitchen

To learn more about the project, and attend future events head to the website.

