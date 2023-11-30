Submit Photos/Videos
Project Refresh volunteers offer services to those in need today

Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 8:47 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Local volunteers are reaching out to Augusta’s homeless by offering services and resources on Thursday.

Project Refresh will be offering services from 9 a.m. to noon.

They will be offering free showers, winter clothes, shoes, a hot breakfast and lunch, haircuts, other personal hygiene and health resources.

Plus the Augusta transit will be offering free rides to the event from four stops:

  • Gap Ministries
  • The Broad Street Transfer Station
  • Salvation Army Center for Hope
  • The Master’s Table soup kitchen

To learn more about the project, and attend future events head to the website.

