Project Refresh volunteers offer services to those in need today
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 8:47 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Local volunteers are reaching out to Augusta’s homeless by offering services and resources on Thursday.
Project Refresh will be offering services from 9 a.m. to noon.
They will be offering free showers, winter clothes, shoes, a hot breakfast and lunch, haircuts, other personal hygiene and health resources.
Plus the Augusta transit will be offering free rides to the event from four stops:
- Gap Ministries
- The Broad Street Transfer Station
- Salvation Army Center for Hope
- The Master’s Table soup kitchen
To learn more about the project, and attend future events head to the website.
