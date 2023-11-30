Local wealth advisor warns of online scams ahead of Christmas

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re in the thick of the holiday shopping season and that means scammers are doing their best to separate you from your well-earned money.

Scams are all over the place and the CSRA is no different.

Will Rogers is a private wealth advisor and even he said he almost fell victim to a scam on Facebook.

“Be aware and protect yourself. If there is somebody going after your money, talk to them. Just talk to them,” said Rogers.

It isn’t as easy as it sounds in this texting and messenger environment we live in.

“If they’re not willing to talk to you, danger,” said Rogers. “It was just as simple as that. At the last moment, when we were looking at actually transferring the money. My wife was wise enough to say, this is $600. Let’s make sure it’s really them, and reach out to them and ask them how you met.”

When he got that message, that’s when the big red flag was thrown.

“All of a sudden, the conversation changed where the grammar was not really good,” said Rogers. “There was a rush to take action. Quit wasting my time. If you want these, you’re gonna send me the money right now. The more urgent it is, the more odds are it’s a fraud.”

Rogers thought he knew who he was talking to on the other end of the conversation.

“Not realizing somebody had snuck in behind the scenes and taken over the account. And it was only when we were looking to transfer the money. You think you’re talking to Fred Flintstone and all of a sudden Barney Rubble wants the money. No, it’s going to Fred, not Barney, why doesn’t the name not match up,” said Rogers.

According to Rogers, all it takes is one phone call with the person to determine if it’s really who you think it is.

You can find more tips on how to avoid online scams on the Federal Trade Commission’s website.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.