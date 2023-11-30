Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Local tennis legend honored after huge impact on community

By Audrey Dickherber
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 11:31 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Donald Shapiro’s legacy on two wheels paved the way for hundreds to learn the game of tennis.

Shapiro passed away on Tuesday, and those who knew him say he was an all-around amazing guy.

On Facebook, numerous people are commenting and posting about the impact he had on their lives.

“We lost such an important part of, you know, who we are, as friends, as a family as the tennis community, even in the Augusta area,” said Cole Wooten, close friend to Shapiro.

In 2010, Donald won the Men’s U.S. Open Wheelchair championship, just one of the long list of tournament championships he won over the years.

He also taught at a local tennis clinic where he was able to share his passion with those in wheelchairs and out.

“He was so willing to teach, and to bring people in to teach them and knows that, like, he could use what his circumstance was to help others who had the same circumstances. I mean, I think that speaks a lot to who he is,” said Wooten.

Donald would also visit hospitals and motivate patients, where he met one of his lifelong best friends, Marc Nadel.

“Donald was kinda like a legend in his own time because he was kind of a pioneer. Because with people in sports at the time, you know, when if you were in a wheelchair, typically, we think you’d be more of a participant, you know, more of a spectator, but Donald was a participant,” said Nadel.

He was like a brother to Nadel, a parental figure to Cole, but most of all, a friend to everyone he met.

Wooten said: “The impact he had on not only my life but those around, you know, just the Augusta area and the tennis community that’s gonna last forever.”

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aiken County Sheriff's Office generic
New details on man shot dead at boat landing in Aiken County
Augusta crime
Augusta gangs are surging, and they’ve found a surprise funding source
Sad dog
Mysterious dog illness is in CSRA: Should pet owners be worried?
The Olive Road bridge is shown after being struck again on Nov. 13, 2023.
Olive Road bridge: Simple solution is gaining some traction
Family and friends released balloons to mark Zykee Ryans' fifth birthday.
On 5th birthday, tears are shed for boy taken by a bullet

Latest News

‘We keep trying’: Greenbrier flag football team to host playoffs
Local tennis legend honored after huge impact on community
Girls Flag Football
‘We keep trying’: Greenbrier flag football team to host playoffs
Young Thug
Atlanta gang detective is Young Thug trial’s first witness