Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Help Toys for Tots, see animals for free at local rescue

This llama would love to see you at Hope for Hooves.
This llama would love to see you at Hope for Hooves.(WRDW/WAGT)
By Will Volk
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 2:18 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Michelle Derrick started Hope for Hooves three years ago as a place to help abused and neglected animals.

Over the years, she’s seen the impact these animals have on kids.

“We have witnessed a lot of miracles here with these children who have been through some horrific experiences,” Derrick said.

MORE | ‘Children are our future’: Toys for Tots calls out for more donations

She says Hope for Hooves now isn’t just a place to help animals. It helps kids, too, through farm visits, mentorships and ministry.

“Everybody who knows me, they know my heart, they know that I love children, and I will do just about anything for them,” Derrick said.

With Christmas coming soon, Hope for Hooves is holding its first ever Toys for Tots drive.

Derrick says anyone who brings a new, unwrapped toy will get to visit the farm and see the animals for free.

Derrick says it is a self-guided tour, and you can spend as much time as you want to.

“I know at one point I was a single mom, and life was tough, life was hard, but people gathered around me, and they supported me, and they helped me, and it’s just a way of giving back,” she said.

It’s a way for families to make memories while helping other families in need.

“It’s so much better to give than to receive,” Derrick said.

If you want to donate at Hope for Hooves, 45 Van Road in North Augusta, the drive runs until Dec. 9.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sad dog
Mysterious dog illness is in CSRA: Should pet owners be worried?
Aiken County Sheriff's Office generic
New details on man shot dead at boat landing in Aiken County
The Olive Road bridge is shown after being struck again on Nov. 13, 2023.
Olive Road bridge: Simple solution is gaining some traction
U.S. District Court, federal courthouse, Augusta, Ga.
Augusta man sentenced to 15 years for illegal gun possession
Plans for improvements at Dyess Park in Augusta.
Augusta moves forward with major improvements at 3 parks

Latest News

Ga. drivers brace for spike in gas prices as tax resumes
A motorist in California fills up with gasoline.
Gas prices have dipped or held steady for 10 weeks. Here’s why
FILE PHOTO - The listing is for an entertainment producer, who would oversee the programs that...
Chick-fil-A is getting into the streaming business, job listing says
Olive Garden cam
New Olive Garden’s opening is so close, you can count it down