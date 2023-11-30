Help Toys for Tots, see animals for free at local rescue

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Michelle Derrick started Hope for Hooves three years ago as a place to help abused and neglected animals.

Over the years, she’s seen the impact these animals have on kids.

“We have witnessed a lot of miracles here with these children who have been through some horrific experiences,” Derrick said.

She says Hope for Hooves now isn’t just a place to help animals. It helps kids, too, through farm visits, mentorships and ministry.

“Everybody who knows me, they know my heart, they know that I love children, and I will do just about anything for them,” Derrick said.

With Christmas coming soon, Hope for Hooves is holding its first ever Toys for Tots drive.

Derrick says anyone who brings a new, unwrapped toy will get to visit the farm and see the animals for free.

Derrick says it is a self-guided tour, and you can spend as much time as you want to.

“I know at one point I was a single mom, and life was tough, life was hard, but people gathered around me, and they supported me, and they helped me, and it’s just a way of giving back,” she said.

It’s a way for families to make memories while helping other families in need.

“It’s so much better to give than to receive,” Derrick said.

If you want to donate at Hope for Hooves, 45 Van Road in North Augusta, the drive runs until Dec. 9.

