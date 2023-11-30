GBI finishes probe on sheriff’s investigator who killed himself

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The GBI says it’s finished its investigation on the Richmond County deputy who fatally shot himself while under investigation over criminal allegations.

Investigator Brian Manecke was found dead in his car by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office back in September.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Thursday it’s working to complete paperwork for the case.

Once that’s done, it will be turned over to the district attorney for review.

The GBI also says it determined Manecke used his issued weapon when he shot himself in September.

The parents of two girls accused him of posting their children’s pictures in a Facebook group called Taboo. The parents have a background in law enforcement and filed a complaint with Internal Affairs.

Manecke was hired by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office in 2009 as a jailer. In 2017, he was promoted to deputy. Within the last year, he added investigator to his job title.

The job role of investigator, according to Manecke’s personnel file, includes investigating assigned cases to determine the circumstances of criminal activities, interviewing complaints and victims while obtaining written and/or signed statements.

His documents with the state show him in good standing and more than 1,000 hours of training in the last 14 years.

His most recent performance review says: “Investigator Manecke displays honesty on a daily basis and is extremely knowledgeable in the skills needed to work criminal investigations.”

