Ga. drivers brace for spike in gas prices as tax resumes

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Georgia drivers are likely to begin paying higher prices for gasoline and diesel with the return of state motor fuel taxes.

Gov. Brian Kemp’s rollback of the state taxes of 31.2 cents per gallon of gasoline and 35 cents per gallon of diesel ended at 11:59 p.m. Wednesday.

A subcommittee in the General Assembly on Wednesday unanimously approved a motion to extend the tax suspension again through January.

But the motion still needs to be voted on by the state House and Senate, which could be done by as soon as the end of the week.

In the meantime, though, commuters may have to endure some sticker shock.

CURRENT GAS PRICES:

Nationally, gas prices average $3.25 a gallon, down from $3.27 a week ago.

In Georgia, gas prices are averaging $2.79 per gallon, down from $2.80 a week ago. That’s the third-lowest lowest price in the country.

In South Carolina, gas is averaging $2.93 a gallon, down from $2.92 a week ago.

In Augusta, gas is averaging $2.73. In Aiken and Edgefield counties, it’s averaging $2.88.

The Republican Kemp began waiving the taxes in September when he issued a legal declaration finding that high prices were an emergency.

Georgia’s governor can suspend tax collections during an emergency as long as state lawmakers approve the action the next time they meet.

Because the General Assembly began a special session Wednesday to discuss legislative and congressional redistricting , Kemp could not extend the waiver of the taxes past then.

Kemp has asked lawmakers to approve his action in the special session.

Kemp spokesperson Garrison Douglas said the also could issue a fresh emergency declaration once the special session ends.

Douglas said Kemp was talking to legislative leaders “to decide next steps after this session and before the next session.” That next regular session begins on Jan. 8. He said one issue will be whether gas prices keep falling, as they have nationwide since Kemp revived the fuel tax break in September.

Drivers have enjoyed some relief at the pump these last few months.

“I do fill up multiple times a week, so absolutely anything can help,” says Pamela Rock, who commutes from Dunwoody to Buckhead and also drives her daughter to and from competitive tennis matches.

“I drive a ton,” she says.

Teldrin Smith said: “I’m a travel nurse, so I go all over. I spend a lot on gas!”

