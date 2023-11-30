Daily forecast | From First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Cloudy and cool this evening - but staying dry. Temperatures will drop to the upper 30s and low 40s overnight and then increase to the mid-40s by daybreak Friday. Winds will be light and variable overnight.

Friday morning through midday looks to stay dry for most of the CSRA with cloudy skies and temperatures increasing to the 60s by the afternoon. Rain chances will increase late in the day Friday as a warm front lifts north through the region. Rain chances continue Friday evening into the overnight hours. Winds will be out of the south generally less than 10 mph.

The chance for rain will continue into the weekend as a series of low pressure systems and weak fronts move through the region. There is a low flood risk Saturday with heavy downpours leading to minor flooding issues. Make sure you clean your drains of fall leaves! Temperatures will be mild Saturday in the 60s. Right now it looks like a washout Saturday with rain totals over an inch for most of the CSRA. Winds will be out of the south between 5-10 mph.

High rain chances stick around Sunday with a cold front traversing through the region. Temperatures will remain mild in the 60s with a steady southwest wind near 10 mph - depending on how quick the front moves through we could see some late day drying with highs near 60. Winds will be a little breezier out of the southwest between 8-15 mph.

A cold front will push rain chances away from the CSRA Sunday night into early Monday. Monday is trending dry with morning clouds and afternoon sun. High temperatures look to remain in the low 60s and upper 50s most of next week with plenty of sun. Keep it here for updates through the weekend.

Wet weekend ahead with rain totals over an inch expected for most of the CSRA (WRDW)

