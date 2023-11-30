CSRA Christmas parades bring road closures starting this weekend

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Here’s what you need to know about temporary road closures for Christmas parades and events this weekend in the CSRA.

In Evans

The 59th annual Christmas parade hosted by the Columbia County Merchants Association is still planned for 3 p.m. Sunday in the park area.

These temporary closures are for the Annual Christmas Parade sponsored by the Merchants Association of Columbia County.

Due to the parade, there will be several temporary road closures for thru traffic on North Belair Road, Evans Town Center Boulevard, Evans to Locks Road, and Antebellum Way.

The temporary road closures will be Sunday, December 03, 2023, beginning at noon. Road closure times may vary depending on weather.

During the closing of the parade route, the following intersections will be fully or partially closed:

• Industrial Park Drive @ North Belair Road - Completely Closed

• Ronald Reagan Drive @ North Belair Road - Completely Closed

• Ronald Reagan Drive @ Evans Town Center Boulevard – cannot make a left or right thru traffic only.

• Main Street @ Evans Town Center Lane - Completely Closed

• Encore Lane @ Evans Town Center Lane – Completely Closed

• Williamsburg Way @ Allen Drive – Completely Closed

• Taxslayer Drive @ Allen Drive – Completely Closed

• Allen Drive – Completely Closed

• North Belair Rd @ Evans Town Center Boulevard – Completely Closed

• Evans Town Center Boulevard, northbound from Washington Road will be closed at Evans to Locks Road.

• Evans to Locks Road eastbound from Washington Road will be closed at Evans Town Center Boulevard.

• North Belair Road northbound from Washington Road will be closed to left turn or straight traffic at Evans to Locks Road, Detour right at this intersection only.

• Evans to Locks Road westbound will be closed to right and straight thru traffic at North Belair Road. Detour left at this intersection.

Stay up to date with parade and weather changes.

On Saturday, also in Evans, there will be a temporary road closure on the Evans Towne Center Boulevard for The Jingle Jam 10K race event. Evans Town Center Boulevard from Ronald Reagan Drive to Antebellum Way will be closed to all traffic, beginning at 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Pedestrian traffic is expected to be extremely high in that area, as well as the areas surrounding Evans Towne Center Park. Pedestrians are asked to cross at marked mid-block pedestrian crosswalks and/or intersections with marked pedestrian crossings unless instructed differently by law enforcement.

