Construction accident causes injuries, blocks lane on Furys Ferry

Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 9:40 AM EST
MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One lane of Furys Ferry has been blocked after a construction site accident caused severe injuries to one person on Thursday morning, according to officials.

Columbia County dispatch confirms that the northbound lane of Furys Ferry is blocked as of 9:30 a.m. while deputies clear the scene of a construction accident.

The call came in at 9:22 a.m. that a woman who was working on the site was hit in the head with construction equipment on the 600 block of Furys Ferry.

Please use alternate routes until the scene is clear.

