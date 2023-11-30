Columbia County crossing guard accused of ‘skip scanning’ at Walmart

MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Columbia County Sheriff’s Office school crossing guard was arrested for allegedly “skip scanning” at a local Walmart, according to authorities.

The sheriff’s office says the case was investigated Thursday after Margaret Catherine Mclaughlin, 68, was seen shoplifting several items at the Walmart Neighborhood Market on Evans to Locks Road.

Officials say Mclaughlin is an Evans resident who has been a crossing guard for seven years.

She is facing two counts of misdemeanor shoplifting with a $2,200 bond, according to the sheriff’s office.

