Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

College money promises to change lives in Allendale County

Developing story: Watch for updates all day on WRDW.com and on News 12
These are among the Allendale-Fairfax High School students receiving the Meeting Street...
These are among the Allendale-Fairfax High School students receiving the Meeting Street scholarships.(WRDW/WAGT)
By Taylor Martin
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 3:03 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALLENDALE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Thursday was a big day for some Allendale students who received some major scholarships.

More than 20 scholars at Allendale-Fairfax High School received $10,000 scholarships for each year of college.

It was such a big announcement that state Superintendent Ellen Weaver came to town to congratulate the recipients of the life-changing Meeting Street scholarships.

MORE | S.C. group works to boost women legislative candidates

Also there were Meeting Street Scholarship Fund Executive Director Josh Bell and Allendale County Schools Superintendent Dr. Vallerie Cave.

This is a big achievement for the Allendale County School District, which was put under state control in 2017 due to concerns about the quality of education and opportunities available to kids there.

The Meeting Street Scholarship Fund offers high-achieving, under-resourced students living in certain counties up to $40,000 over four years for in-state tuition, fees, housing or food.

All qualified applicants receive scholarships – and there’s no limit to the number of students who can receive it.

It’s available to students who live in certain South Carolina counties who plan to attend Anderson University, Bob Jones University, Claflin University, Clemson University, College of Charleston, Columbia College, Columbia International University, Converse University, Furman University, Newberry College, North Greenville University, Presbyterian College, Southern Wesleyan University, The Citadel, University of South Carolina – Columbia, Wofford College or Winthrop University.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sad dog
Mysterious dog illness is in CSRA: Should pet owners be worried?
Aiken County Sheriff's Office generic
New details on man shot dead at boat landing in Aiken County
The Olive Road bridge is shown after being struck again on Nov. 13, 2023.
Olive Road bridge: Simple solution is gaining some traction
U.S. District Court, federal courthouse, Augusta, Ga.
Augusta man sentenced to 15 years for illegal gun possession
Plans for improvements at Dyess Park in Augusta.
Augusta moves forward with major improvements at 3 parks

Latest News

Young Thug
WATCH LIVE: Fourth day of Young Thug trial centers on 2013 carjacking
This llama would love to see you at Hope for Hooves.
Help Toys for Tots, see animals for free at local rescue
Sip and Shop in Evans
Columbia County rolls out holiday cheer tonight, this weekend
Project Refresh is one of several groups helping Augusta's homeless population with some...
These programs help Augusta’s homeless get a fresh start