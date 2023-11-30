College money promises to change lives in Allendale County

ALLENDALE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Thursday was a big day for some Allendale students who received some major scholarships.

More than 20 scholars at Allendale-Fairfax High School received $10,000 scholarships for each year of college.

It was such a big announcement that state Superintendent Ellen Weaver came to town to congratulate the recipients of the life-changing Meeting Street scholarships.

Also there were Meeting Street Scholarship Fund Executive Director Josh Bell and Allendale County Schools Superintendent Dr. Vallerie Cave.

This is a big achievement for the Allendale County School District, which was put under state control in 2017 due to concerns about the quality of education and opportunities available to kids there.

The Meeting Street Scholarship Fund offers high-achieving, under-resourced students living in certain counties up to $40,000 over four years for in-state tuition, fees, housing or food.

All qualified applicants receive scholarships – and there’s no limit to the number of students who can receive it.

It’s available to students who live in certain South Carolina counties who plan to attend Anderson University, Bob Jones University, Claflin University, Clemson University, College of Charleston, Columbia College, Columbia International University, Converse University, Furman University, Newberry College, North Greenville University, Presbyterian College, Southern Wesleyan University, The Citadel, University of South Carolina – Columbia, Wofford College or Winthrop University.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.