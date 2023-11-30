Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

‘Broken heart syndrome’: Wife’s passing could impact Jimmy Carter

One cardiologist said when a spouse dies, it can cause stress and hormone imbalances that lead to a strain on the heart.
By Chelsea Beimfohr
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 10:51 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The loss of Rosalynn Carter is affecting many people around the world, her family and especially her husband of 77 years, former President Jimmy Carter.

People like Danny Guerdon are honoring the former first lady by lining The Carter Center entrance with cards and flowers.

“I feel sad for him, but I think he knows he’s going to see her again and that love affair will continue on,” Guerdon said. “You spend so much time, all those years together, that think sometimes, it’s just hard to continue on.”

MORE FROM NEWS 12:

Turns out there is some truth to that theory. It’s called “broken heart syndrome.”

Dr. Jayne Morgan, a cardiologist and executive director of Health and Community Education at Piedmont Healthcare, said when a spouse dies, it can cause stress and hormone imbalances that lead to a strain on the heart.

“We see it in about 2% of patients who present with signs and symptoms of a heart attack, and it turns out, they have this specific type of cardiac myopathy,” Morgan said.

Morgan said it’s important for family and friends to check up on a grieving spouse and ask them what they can do to help.

Jimmy Carter remains surrounded by family in his final chapter.

During Rosalynn’s funeral in Plains on Wednesday, their pastor joked about the Carters’ competitive spirits. He said Rosalynn beat him to heaven, but one day, Jimmy would be there too.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aiken County Sheriff's Office generic
New details on man shot dead at boat landing in Aiken County
Sad dog
Mysterious dog illness is in CSRA: Should pet owners be worried?
The Olive Road bridge is shown after being struck again on Nov. 13, 2023.
Olive Road bridge: Simple solution is gaining some traction
U.S. District Court, federal courthouse, Augusta, Ga.
Augusta man sentenced to 15 years for illegal gun possession
Family and friends released balloons to mark Zykee Ryans' fifth birthday.
On 5th birthday, tears are shed for boy taken by a bullet

Latest News

Georgia voting
Ga. lawmakers race clock to redraw legislative, congressional districts
Gay's Christmas tree farm donates to Trees for Troops
Trees for Troops donates hundreds to service members at Fort Eisenhower
Ga. drivers brace for spike in gas prices as tax resumes
Construction accident, lane blocked on Furys Ferry
Construction accident causes injuries, blocks lane on Furys Ferry