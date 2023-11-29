WATCH LIVE: What is a gang? Witness testimony begins in Young Thug trial

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Prosecutors called their first witness in Young Thug’s massive gang-related trial Wednesday morning.

The third day of the trial began with Atlanta police detective Mark Belknap, an 18-year veteran of the department, testifying as an expert witness on gang activity.

Belknap has served in department’s gang unit since 2009 and is vice president of the Georgia Gang Investigators Association.

"I and others in my unit respond often to crime scenes where gang activity may be suspected either as a victim or a suspect."



Judge Glanville says court will move to designate Belknap as a gang expert. @ATLNewsFirst pic.twitter.com/1CCCYruPMa — Rachel Aragon (@RachelANews) November 29, 2023

Prosecutors said late Tuesday they intend to call about 70 witnesses in the rapper’s trial over the next three weeks.

Opening statements from defense attorneys began Tuesday in Jeffery Williams‘ - aka Young Thug - trial on numerous drug- and weapons-related charges. Monday was highlighted by numerous legal delays and arguments between defense attorneys, prosecutors and Fulton County Chief Superior Court Judge Ural Glanville, who is overseeing the trial.

Despite the delays, Chief Deputy District Attorney Adriane Love made the prosecution’s opening statement.

Defense attorneys took center stage Tuesday, with opening statements from Brian Steel (for Young Thug); Angela D’Williams (Rodalius Ryan); Jay Abt (Deamonte Kendrick); and Careton Matthews (Marquavius Huey).

The trial finally got underway Monday after a juror screening process took 10 months, the longest in Georgia history.

When opening statements began on Nov. 27, 2023, Young Thug’s trial also became the longest in state history, surpassing the Atlanta public schools cheating trial back in 2009.

