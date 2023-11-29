South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler declares for 2024 NFL draft

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The University of South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler has decided he is ready for the next level.

Rattler declared for the 2024 National Football League (NFL) draft Wednesday afternoon.

In a social media statement, Rattler said his two years at the University of South Carolina have been the best of his life.

He also thanked head coach Shane Beamer, offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains, and his teammates for their contributions to his collegiate athletic career.

In his two seasons as Gamecocks quarterback, Rattler helped lead the team in fantastic wins over Tennessee and Clemson in his first season, which led to a Gator Bowl appearance for South Carolina.

During the 2023 season, Rattler amassed 3,186 yards through the air, 19 touchdowns, and 8 interceptions on the year.

