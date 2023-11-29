Submit Photos/Videos
Several wore leis to Rosalynn Carter’s funeral. Here’s why

By Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 5:17 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
PLAINS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Rosalynn Carter had many titles. First lady. Wife. Author. Humanitarian. Hula dancer.

At her funeral on Wednesday, several family members and friends were adorned with Hawaiian leis. Former president and husband Jimmy Carter, who has been in home hospice care since February, attended his wife’s funeral. He also wore a lei.

Former President Jimmy Carter departs after the funeral service for his wife, former first...
Former President Jimmy Carter departs after the funeral service for his wife, former first lady Rosalynn Carter, at Maranatha Baptist Church, Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023, in Plains, Ga. The former first lady died on Nov. 19. She was 96.(AP Photo/John Bazemore)

“She married a naval officer who took her around the world on a life of adventure,” Josh Carter, one of the Carters’ grandsons, said at the funeral service. “She is a woman from Plains, Georgia, who became a champion hula dancer in Honolulu, Hawaii.”

The former first lady’s funeral was held at Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains. The Carters attended and taught at the church for decades. Her casket was taken to the Carters’ home for a private burial. She will be buried within view of the front porch of the home she shared with the former president.

Her funeral came after several days of tributes and memorials to the former first lady.

WATCH THE FULL SERVICE:

